From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Community leaders and motorists in Cross River northern senatorial district have hailed Governor Ben Ayade’s rural road transformation project within the zone.

Ayade, on assumption of office, inaugurated the construction of 148km Mfum-Okpoma-Bekwara-Obudu-Obanliku dual carriage highway cutting across Ogoja, Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku.

Daily Sun checks showed that about 120 kilometres out of 148 kilometres have been completely asphalted and opened to motorists even as work is ongoing on the remaining portions of the road.

Hailing Ayade for the intervention, some community leaders and motorists said their socio-economic situation has improved following the construction of the road.

A community leader, Emmanuel Amuchi, 63, said the road has added value to farm produce as movement of the produce from the farms to the markets is now very easy.

Amuchi, a farmer, said: “We are very excited and happy about this road construction here and we thank God for giving us a governor like Ayade, who listened to the cries of the common man and gave us this road.

Another community leader from Bekwarra, Augustibe Ogbang, 57, said the road project has really brought succour to the rural populace as life is gradually returning to benefitting communities.

Nyaya Sunday Andor, a bus driver, said the old Ogoja people have been patient in the midst of deprivation, adding that they are enjoying the result of that patience.