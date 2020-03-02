Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of Amichi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have petitioned the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over alleged harassment of their people by the police.

In a letter dated February 26, and addressed to the IGP, the community leaders, through their lawyers, E.C. Orji & Company, urged that an ongoing parallel investigative panel on Private Estates International be halted.

The petitioners said the IGP sanctioned an investigation last year on the same issue. They said the issues were concluded by the panel, but wondered why another investigation is being carried out.

Part of the petition reads: “We refer to our client’s petition to the office of the Inspector -General of Police dated June 17,2019 which was referred to the Assistant Inspector -General of Police, Zone 9 for investigation and report and wish to bring to your notice, that notwithstanding the completed investigation by X-SQUAD Unit of the Zonal Command, on the said matter, the D9 Section of the SCIID, Enugu State Police Command, has commenced a parallel investigation over the same subject matter and which investigation we believe to be prejudiced.

“In the circumstance as above explained and considering the fact that a report has been produced from the painstaking and thorough investigation earlier concluded, it is our client’s earnest desire that you use your very revered office to direct the AIG in charge of zone 9 as well as the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command to prevail on the D9 Section of the SCIID, Enugu State command to discontinue further investigation activities into the above subject matter.

“They should transfer any complaints associated with the original complaint to your office to avoid the abuse of the mandate of the Nigerian Police Force especially in view of the detailed and thorough investigations concluded by X-SQUAD unit of the Zonal Command which is hereby attached.

“We are confident that all Police formations in the country and particularly in Enugu State Police Command are under your command and any action such as the reported parallel investigation which would undermine your office will be deprecated and frowned at, as same will manifestly be inimical to the discipline inherent in the Nigerian Police Force.”

They also complained that despite a valid court order, restraining the police from taking any further action, has gone ahead to effect the arrest of some people community members.