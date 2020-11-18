The #EndSARS protest, which affected many cities accross the country, may have come and gone, but its memory lingers.

One of the enduring memories is how some police officers managed the situation, ensured peace and averted destruction of public and private property.

In Lagos, the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) of the Itire Police Station, Adekunle Omisakin, proved his worth during this turbulence to ensure stability in his area. His success towards ensuring peace among the people of the area showed how community policing should be managed.

When Ndioma Africa delegation led by Prince Obinna Orji, “Onu N’ekwuru Igbo,” visited the police station, Omisakin told a story of how tragedy was averted in the area during the protest.

Owing to the fact that the police had good relationship with the community, nothing untoward happened. Youths in the area worked with the police to ensure peace.

The story is the same at Lawanson area of Surulere in Lagos where good community policing effort yielded dividends.

Mr. Henry A. Ojo, CDA chairman of Obele Kolade North, Lawanson, commend the CSP of Itire Police Station for his response and pro-activeness in handling every situation around his community.

“He is really a community police personality,” he said.

Head of Aswani police station, Oyin Francess, also got commendation for community policing feat.

Mr. Adewale Sodiq A.k.a. ODO, youth leader in Isolo LCDA, said Oyin was a good example of what a police officer should be, regarding her good works in Aswani Community.

Also, Mr. Abayomi Adelaja, A.k.a. Abella, the market leader in Aswani International Market confirmed what Mr. Sodiq said.

The S.O of the station, Ebundor Martins, in his statement, confirmed that CSP Oyin is an extraordinary police officer, who is dedication to duty.

Mrs. Adenike Ijigbamide also testified that CSP Oyin character is worth of emulation being a good woman in uniform officer.