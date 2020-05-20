Fred Itua, Abuja

Some leaders of Ibagwa Nike Autonomous Community in Enugu East Local Government Area have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to their rescue over a face-off with their traditional ruler, Emmanuel Ugwu.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ugwuanyi, Anekeode and Obangene families, said the traditional ruler, Emmanuel Ugwu, is mortgaging their lands and threatening those who are opposed to him.

In the letter signed by Ngwu Ikenna and nine others, the community claimed the traditional ruler has allegedly recruited thugs to harass them. The leaders said the traditional ruler was aware that lands in the community were hereditary, but has devised means to deprive them of their inheritance.

Ikenna said: “Our Igwe not only recruited armed thugs to execute his clandestine objective but equally employed the services of law enforcement agents who should ordinarily protect hapless citizens, to further this agenda. Petition after petition, arrest after arrest, he continued to hound us.”

Reacting to the claims, the traditional ruler said he will not comment on the issue since it was already in the public domain and stories had been written about the face-off.

“You have written about it already. Keep writing because I have nothing to tell you. That’s all I can say about it. Goodbye,” he told Daily Sun.