From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Community leaders and motorists in Cross Northern senatorial district have hailed Governor Ben Ayade’s rural road transformation project within the zone.

Ayade on assumption of office inaugurated the construction of 148km Mfum-Okpoma-Bekwara-Obudu- Obanliku dual carriage highway cutting across Ogoja, Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku.

Daily Sun checks showed that about 120 kilometers out of 148klm have been completely asphalted and opened to motorists even as work is on-going on the remaining portions of the road.

Hailing Ayade for the intervention, some community leaders and moyotists said their socio- economic situation has immensely improved following the construction of the road.