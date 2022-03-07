By Zika Bobby

Alhaji Shamsudeen Aminu Adamu, who was recently turbaned the Dan Makwayon Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has urges community leaders to join in the fight against illicit drugs consumption by sensitising youths about the dangers.

In this interview, Adamu, the son of the late emir who died in 2010, also spoke on other issues.

In the traditional cycle, what is the significance of this title?

It is normally given to the Emir’s confidant. Like in Bauchi, the first holder was our grand father, who happened to be the last holder of the title in my family.

So the late Emir felt that since he wasn’t given any traditional title, he should be recognised. After his demise, the mantle was never passed onto anybody until now. It signifies trust

Your advice to the youths, since they are very central to the growth of any community.

My candid advice to them is to remain honest and obedient in society; if you do something and nobody recognises you, once you’re right in doing it, somebody, somewhere will be watching.

When the appointment came, I wasn’t even consulted. I was with the Emir a night before, and the following day I came back to Lagos; he didn’t even mention it to me.

I heard he just asked palace officials to type an appointment letter, leaving the title and name blank, and they were wondering what he was going to do with it until he inputted my name, and forwarded it to my mother through a messenger.

When my mother called me that there was a letter from the Emir, I was surprised and I asked her to open it, which she revealed to be an appointment.

I then called His Royal Highness, and behold he started laughing on the phone, saying he knew that if he had discussed it with me, I would have declined. I just took it in good faith that it was God’s will.

Looking at the society now in this era of criminality, drug abuse, and the likes, what is your advice for the youths against these vices?

As you rightly know, evil in society is mostly influenced by drug abuse and addiction. Most of these vices are committed by people under the influence of one narcotic or the other.

It is at the core of criminal behaviour and low level of morality plaguing the society. I urge all community leaders to join the government and traditional institutions in making the country more peaceful and productive by preaching against illicit drugs

I happen to be a Customs Officer, and I headed a CGC Task Force in Katsina, Kano, Jigawa for about two years, before I was moved to head another in Niger, Kwara, and Kogi. I was there for nine months before I moved to Sokoto and Zamfara.

Most of the problems we have are these dangerous drugs that our youths consume to get high and commit heinous crimes. So, my advice to them is to desist from taking these drugs, which is injurious to their health and affect their behaviour in society.