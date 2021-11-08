Organisers of the Community Marathon Series have presented the race torch to the executive Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Honourable Saheed Adesegun Bankole.

The torch presentation was conducted during the week by the Project manager of Lexicon Communications, Moses Nwanze, who passed the torch to the Council Manager Wasiu Akintola who presented it to the council boss.

Other dignitaries in attendance during the torch presentation were the Council Vice Chairman Princess Adeola Adetoro.

The event signifies the readiness of Eti-Osa Local Government to host the Community Marathon Series which would be flagged off on the 29th of January with the Lekki 10km Road race.

According to the Council boss and other stakeholders in attendance, there is a high level of enthusiasm from residents of the Community who are willing to compete in the festival of fitness.

The Community Marathon Series was flagged off on the 2nd of October in Festac Town with the Festac 10km road race, which was won by Ismael Sajo of Cross River state, while Joy Abiye David, claimed the top prize in the Female Category.

The Community Marathon Series is open to Nigerians, irrespective of their State of residence.

Twenty Competitors in the male and female category are expected to win a cash prize of Five million naira.

Registration for the road race is expected to start before the third week of November.

