From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by what it described as persistent lopsided appointment in the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an umbrella body of all the Oil Producing Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Imo State, Urashi Peoples’ Congress (UPC), has sent a strong-worded petition to President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the trend.

Tagged as open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and signed by the Coordinator, Barrister Reginald O. Uwakwe (KSC), the community lamented that the appointments into key positions like Managing Director of the NDDC, have been skewed in favour of only four states of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta states, out of the nine member states that made up the Commission.

Referencing the continued violation of Part IV of the Act establishing the NDDC in the lopsided appointment of the management staff of the Commission, the community emphasised that the trend if left uncorrected is capable of threatening the operations and or truncating the activities of the Commission.

“We, the Urashi Peoples’ Congress (UPC), an umbrella body of all the Oil Producing LGAs in Imo State want to bring to your attention the urgent need for the correction of lopsided appointments in the leadership of the NDDC.

“The bias appointment, which has persisted since the Commission came into existence over the years, has assumed a critical and sensitive dimension of great concern that if left uncorrected is capable of threatening the operations and truncating the activities of the Commission,” the community noted in the open letter.

While chronicling the beneficiaries of the lopsided appointments, the community emphasised that; “it is pertinent to inform you that a compromise was reached that the position would be rotated within the nine oil producing states, namely: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

“However, the appointments into the key positions implicitly confirm that the position of Managing Director of the NDDC especially, has been skewed in favour of only four states of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta states, out of the nine member states that made up the NDDC.

“For the records, between 2001 to 2021 the list of Managing Directors and their states include; Dr Godwin Omene, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, both from Delta state, Timi Alaibe, Bayelsa, Chibuzor Ugwuoha, Dr Christian Oboh, both from Rivers, Nsima Ekere, Dan Abia, both from Akwa-Ibom, Nelson Brabaifa, Bayelsa, Joy Nunieh, Rivers, Kemebradikumo Pondei, Bayelsa, Okon Akwa, Akwa-Ibom state with Executive Directors of Finance/Administration and Project were also appointed from only these four states.

“Your Excellency, the crux of the matter is that this particular section of the Act has not been obeyed since the past 21 years the Commission came into existence because only four states of Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa, have benefitted from the management positions stipulated by the law because the authorities have continuously done this without any member of the other five states complaining.

“Essentially, a cursory look into subsequent appoints made, will further confirm that nobody from the South East States of Abia and Imo has been appointed into the management positions either as a Managing Director, or the other two Executive Directors previously,” the community lamented.

While explaining the implication of the trend, the community wrote: “Your Excellency, the mood of we, South East members of the NDDC, caught up in this situation, is not only fast turning to frustration, helplessness, and despondency, but also that of anxiety borne out of the fear of a deliberate attempt to side-line the Igbo states in the NDDC from the mainstream scheme of activities in the Commission.

“Sir, it is also imperative to note that Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Imo State have the highest gas deposit in the whole of West Africa, currently explored by Seplat Energy Plc, SPDC, ANOH Gas Processing Co. and these two LGAs in Imo State house the highest number of Oil Wells and Flow Stations in Nigeria.

“We want to further bring to your notice that this issue has crystalized into a disturbing extent that requires your urgent intervention before it escalated into an intolerable, disturbing extent capable of disorganising activities in the Niger Delta and derailing the successes the Commission has recorded so far,” the letter from the Community warned.

