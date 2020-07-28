Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has asked any traditional ruler in the state who cannot handle community policing in their enclaves to resign.

The governor gave the order while addressing the royal fathers on the need to rid the state of miscreants as well as spread the message of preventing spread of coronavirus in their various communities.

Uzodimma told the traditional rulers to be at the forefront of preventing crimes in their communities, warning that he would not tolerate any lapses in watching over their respective areas.

To ensure the royal fathers adhere to his directive, he equally banned traditional rulers from ruling from diaspora, according to him, that will efficiently make them to be in charge.

“I will not tolerate any Eze who cannot prevent rape, kidnapping or armed robbery in his community, such traditional ruler should resign, community policing is not about ruling from outside your place, you will be held responsible for any security lapses in your community,” Uzodimma said.

On prevention of the coronavirus, Uzodimma urged the royal fathers to be the crusaders in their localities by constantly enlightening their subjects on the tips of preventing the virus.