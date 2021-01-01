From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Out of the 703 special constables, who passed out on Tuesday, after undergoing a two-month training programme at the Police Training College, Sokoto, under the Community Policing System of the Inspector General of Police, 336 have arrived Kebbi State.

While speaking at the passing out ceremony in Sokoto, the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Major Garba Rabi’u Kamba(retd), said that out of the total number of 703 constables that passed out, Sokoto has about 368 while Kebbi state has 336.

The governor, who welcomed the new special constables, thanked Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for coming up with this laudable policy, which according to him, if fully implemented, will help to stem the rising insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the commandant of the college for successful training of the constables, assuring that the state government will be responsible for their deployment to the various LGAs in the state, where they are expected to use the knowledge they have acquired towards ensuring security of the state.