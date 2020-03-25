Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Zone XI, Osogbo comprises, Osun, Oyo, Ondo state commands, Mr Bashir Makama, has told officers and stakeholders that the only way to flush out criminals from the zone is through community policing. He said during his familiarisation tour: “The only way to reduce crime is through community policing, which must be complemented through useful information.

“We will also give hunters and vigilance group members orientation and how to deal with hoodlums and hand them over to the police for investigation. It is the duty of the police to arrest, investigate, prosecute and charge suspects to court.

“Through community policing, the Oyo State Police Command arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists with the assistance of members of the public by providing vital information. I give kudos to officers with the way they are waging war against criminals terrorising the citizens. They should continue to apply professionalism and shun corruption by not extorting the public. They should work together with members of the public, which will yield good results at the end of the day.”

“Officers and men of the zone are warned against extra-judicial killing. The must abide by the Police Act and its rules and regulations. You don’t need to victimise suspect or torture him. You are to carry out proper investigation and thereafter charge the suspect to court.

“They are also warned against illegal duty and illegal arrest. There must be proper documentation of arrest made, and follow the laid down rules and regulations. Officers should embrace human rights and work against any illegal detention. The force is to serve the public not by violence.”