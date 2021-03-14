From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As part of the efforts to strengthen the security architecture in the state, the leadership of Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG) led by its chairman, CP Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba (rtd) with the Special Assistant to the Governor on Vigilante Matters, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has paid a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas and the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 13, Ukpo, Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa.

Speaking, Mr. Aduba said that the aim of the visit was to familiarise and to enhance existing synergy between the state police command and Anambra State Vigilante Group.

The visit took place shortly after Anambra State speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, donated two Sienna busses to the state police command, as part of his contribution towards helping the police discharge their duties effectively.

Similarly, Aduba’s AVG entourage also paid a courtesy visit to AIG Inuwa. Aduba at the visit further reassured that Anambra State AVG would always maintain its good relationship and communication with the police to help fight crime.

“Working with the police to achieve good security has been my modus operandi since (my) exit from the Force, and my appointment as the chairman, Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG). The synergy between the police and the vigilante group has brought about a peaceful atmosphere for businesses to strive as no community can succeed withou