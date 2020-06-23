The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has restated that the Community Policing Committee initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari is not political but intended to take security back to remote areas.

Kaoje made the clarification on separate occasions on Tuesday in Sokoto, while inaugurating the Committee at the Wamakko and Bodinga Local Government Areas of the state.

“The community policing committee is in order to assist in recruiting special constabularies that would support the Police Force operations in states and secure remote communities.

“This is not politics. The committee would exist and be synchronised with our formation, believing that members selected know everyone in their community.

“However, 50 constables would be recruited from each of the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State,” he said.

Kaoje added that those selected would be trained by the police for onward posting within the state to address the effect of manpower shortage.

The commissioner urged the people of the state to continue to inform the police on any suspicious person or activity within their respective areas. (NAN)