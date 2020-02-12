Ben Dunno, Warri

Indigenes of Enerhen Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have appraised the security situation in the area in the last one year and commended Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Muktari Bello for his commitment and effective crime-fighting strategies since assuming office.

Making the commendation in his remark at an award presentation by an online media platform, Great Destiny Ventures City News, to the DPO in his office, the President-General, Enerhen Community, Chief Jackson Dafeakpor, noted that CSP Bello has displayed high professional standards in his policing skills.

He stated that the crime rate in the community had gone down drastically in the course of over a year as the DPO had engaged both his personal and professional experiences in the management of his men and officers, especially in the area of surveillance and intelligence gathering since taking over in the area.

Chief Dadeakpor, who attributed the successes recorded in the security of lives and property in the area to the exceptional policing experiences the DPO brought to bear on his men and officers, said this had gone a long way in enhancing strategic policing by the men in fighting crimes.

According to him, “Enerhen has never had it so good in terms of security like we are having it today under the watch of CSP Bello as DPO. A man who has distinguished himself in terms of effective management of men and officers for the singular goal of achieving maximum results in securing the lives and property of our people in Enerhen community.”

“We commend your commitment to crime-fighting, more especially the professionalism you have displayed on the job. We are particularly happy that we are beginning to see these traces in your men on duty and want to appeal to them to keep it up.”

He thanked the management of the online media company for considering CSP Bello worthy of the award, pointing out that the recognition would not have come at any better time than this.

In her speech during the award presentation, the Publisher of Great Destiny Venture City News, Ms Anita Aluya, said the management considered so many rare qualities and achievements of CSP Muktari Bello, his career as an officer and now as Enerhen DPO, before deciding to honour him with the award.

She urged him to keep up with the good work he had started with the police force and not to relent, more importantly as he bears the burden of protecting the lives and property of the innocent and most vulnerable members of society.

Responding, the award recipient, CSP Muktari Bello, who thanked the management of Great Destiny Venture City News for recognising and considering him worthy of the award, said that it would further motivate him to do more in his policing career by ensuring adequate protection of lives and property in any locality he finds himself.

The award read: “In recognition of your excellent works and approaches in ensuring the protection of lives and property in your community together with the exhibition of compassion to humanity”.