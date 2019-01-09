Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State branch of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has canvassed the support of indigenes of various police host communities across the state in providing enabling environment that would make effective policing more attractive.

Speaking to newsmen during the inspection of the ongoing works at the new site of Eburumede police station in Effurun, Uvwie Council area, last Friday, the Chairperson PCRC, Delta state branch, Dr. Odet Odjuvwumiderhi, applauded the initiatives behind the project.

Dr. Odjuvwumiderhi, who also doubled as Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Women Affairs, commended the new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Eburumede police station, CSP Anietie Eyo, for the bold step taking to embark on the project within a short time of resumption of office.

According to her, “I came here today to witness what is going on concerning this project and I really want to appreciate the new DPO, CSP Eyo for taking this giant step to commence the foundation of this office building in less than five (5) days after resuming office.

“I’m particularly very happy that the man that has initiated this project here at Eburumede has been tested and proven to be trusted based on his vast experience and solid track records in building befitting police stations. This we can all attest to at the ‘B Division’, Okumagba Avenue in Warri”.

While appreciating the members of Eburumede PCRC for their support so far in making the take off of the project possible in a record time, he urged them to continue to support the project till the end, as it would go a long in creating a conducive working environment that would enhance professionalism in policemen.

She also tasked the policemen on the need to be more professional in discharging their duties especially when dealing with the people in their immediate environment so as to earn their trust, mostly when it has to do with divulging useful information that could assist in crime fighting in their area.

The PCRC Chairman also implored police officers in the state to emulate the Eburumede DPO, CSP Eyo, who has combined a high sense of professionalism on the job with the rare spirit of improving the working environment of officers and men wherever he works.

She also commended the new Delta state police commissioner CP Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, for his good sense of judgement in handing the security situation in the state since he assume duty.