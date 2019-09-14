Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday received the report of the committee on recommendations for the establishment of state policing with a promise for speedy implementation of the recommendations, which include alternative funding mechanism and deployment of technology for intelligence gathering.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who received the report from the 14-member committee, chaired by Permanent Secretary, Special Services Offices (SSO), Dr. Amina Shamaki, assured that the recommendations would be studied for quick implementation.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who witnessed the report presentation, stressed that the time has come for the community policing to be implemented, saying, “policing should be driven from community and not uniformed police.”

Mustapha said the report noted some factors militating against a comprehensive internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria. He listed them as: poor policy linkages, multiplicity and poor implementation of policies, centralised control of the police force, weak monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. Others are: poor application of technology and innovation, absence of integrated database to aid internal security management, poor budgetary allocation to the security sector as well as lack of confidence and trust in the country’s security agencies by the Nigerian public.