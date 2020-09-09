Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, Comments Communication West Africa Network (CCWN), has applauded the efforts of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Enerhen Unit, Delta State, CSP Mukhtari Bello, for the breakthrough in crime fighting with the efficient engagement of community vigilantes.

The commendation was complemented with an Award of Excellence in ‘Regional Partnership Award For Comminity Policing’, that was presented to him in his office.

Presenting the award, the Coordinator of the group, Mr Efe-Khaese Osano, said it took the group over six months to appraise the performance of the Enerhen police division in crime fighting before coming to the conclusion that the unit under CSP Bello deserves an award.

According to him, ‘we the members of Comments Communication West Africa Network, took it up upon ourselves to evaluate the synergy between the police and vigilantes that happens to be an integral part of community policing as a way of ascertaining efficiency in crime fighting.

‘In the course of this appraisal notable police division where we have large concentration of residents within the Warri metropolis and its environs were taking into consideration and at end, we realised that Enerhen Division was a step ahead in combining local vigilantes in combating crimes over a period of time.

‘And that’s why we have decided today to come and appreciate the DPO of that Division, CSP Bello with this award to spur him to do more and also encourage other heads of police divisions across the state to also doubled their efforts in this regards.’

Responding to the award, the award recipient, CSP Mukhtari Bello, commended the group fot finding him worthy of the award which he described as a moltivation to both himself and the men and officers under the division to do more in the job of crime fighting.

While dedicating the award to God for the gift of life and the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Hafiz Inuwa, for the trust and confidence reposed in him as the DPO of the Enerhen Division.

He assured that his division would continue to engage the locals, especially the vigilantes and the PCRC members in Enerhen area to achieve more in their efforts at conbating crimes in the area.