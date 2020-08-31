Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja has announced that it has concluded plans to organise a four-day retreat for senior police officers on community policing in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who made this known in Abuja, said the retreat is in line with the operationalisation of the National Security Policy on Community Policing.

The retreat, which has as its theme “Implementing and Operationalizing Community Policing in Nigeria”, is scheduled to hold in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State Capital, from September 16 to 19.

Adamu, in a statement signed by the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said:

‘The Conference and Retreat which will have both virtual and physical components/sessions in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations, will bring together and provide a unique opportunity for Strategic Managers of the Force – Senior Police Officers of the rank of CP and above and other Heads of Police Formations – and carefully selected Community Policing Experts across the globe to engage in peer-review and cross fertilisation of ideas on effective implementation of the Community-based Internal Security Management Strategy.’