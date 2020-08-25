Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday received three operational vehicle from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited.

The vehicles Innoson G12 Series, consisting of the Single Cabin Pick-up Truck MSI, Double Cabin Pick-up Truck MSII and the SUV MSIII were presented to the IGP, at the police force headquarters in Abuja by Mr. Jonas Maduabuchukwu Ojukwu, on behalf of the management of the company.

Adamu, who commended the company for the donation, said it would go a long way to boost police operational and infrastructural needs in combating crimes and criminality in the country.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, the IGP, while calling on other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture to enable the police perform its responsibility effectively.

Presenting the vehicles to the police on behalf of Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and Management of Innoson Vehicle, Mr Jonas Maduabuchukwu Ojukwu, said the donation was in furtherance of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, community support and other efforts directed at making the country peaceful, safe and secure.