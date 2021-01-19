By Christopher Oji

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu has reiterated that community Policing is the only solution to crime-fighting in the country.

Mr Adamu who spoke yesterday , during the

Commissioning of New Office Buildings, Conference Hall, Recreation Hall and Others at Area ‘B’ Police Command Headquarters, Apapa , Lagos, said that community based Policing has gained precedence as a strategy for effective security and crime prevention in communities across Nigerian states.

The IGP who was represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2 Command , AIG, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that the recent graduation of 1,250 Civilian Special Constabulary (CSC)batch two from Lagos and other states of the Federation is a further confirmation that Community Policing has come to stay.

According to him, Community problems are best known by the society while the role of the police is to serve efficiently to solve these problems and embrace the community members as critical stakeholders that expect quality service.

“ The epoch making ceremony today further buttress the importance of partnership and two-way communication between the police and the public. It is obvious fact that security is everybody’s business and the need for a result-oriented collaboration of the type we are witnessing today will further strengthen our resolve to work together, take a very inclusive look at problems in our community and rely upon community police collaboration to proffer solution.

Iliyasu ,however ,admonished that all officers have understanding of community needs and they must lay emphasis on treating community members with respect, justly, fairly, and equitably while he further stated that involvement of key community members in policing requires reciprocity and foundation of trust and mutual responsiveness.

“ It is my prayer that the trust and bond between the police and the community that yielded this outstanding result in Apapa will be replicated in other parts of Lagos State and Nigeria,” he said.

“ I thanked Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) , State chairman of Nigerian Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and others for their valuable contributions in kind or cash to achieve this laudable feat. The police in reciprocity judiciously make use of these facilities to advance the course of justice, human rights, fair play, transparency and fight crime and criminality to a standstill.

The Area Commander, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji , in his opening remarks said the renovation being witnessed by the Command is as a result of his quest to always make a difference whenever he find himself.

Upon assumption of office, ACP Olasoji has so far lay a good foundation that have changed the face of Area ‘B’ Command headquarters, Apapa ,with laudable projects and breakthrough in the reduction of crime within Apapa axis and Lagos in general.

In his speech, he noted that he always ensure that the environment is habitable and conducive wherever he is posted.

“I do not see anything wrong in improving the environment where I work. What you are seeing here was also done when I was DPO Ikeja and the Area Commander in Ikeja”

He further thanked those who supported the vision both financial and morally.

Oba Abdul-Fatai Aromire, Oba of Iganmu in his goodwill message thanked the Area Commander on behalf of the Apapa people, saying it is only God that can reward him and his family for what he is done for the community.

Mr. Ayo Ogunsan, representing Lagos State Government said, What the renovation is a clear confirmation of what can be described as pure leadership.

“We are witnessing transformational leadership and creativity. For someone to sustain this kind of legacies, it shows that he has a good team and I further encourage all officer in the command to keep supporting him.