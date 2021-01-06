By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Police Command yesterday deployed 1,250 special constabulary officers for community policing to boast security in different parts of the state.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the community policing special constabulary officers held at Police College, Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, appealed to all Lagosians, especially community leaders and associations to support the initiative by cooperating with the officers.

The governor assured the special constabulary officers that his administration will provide everything that they will require to carry out their assignment most efficiently and effectively.

He added that the passing out parade of 1,250 special constabulary officers who have undergone series of training specially designed to equip them with the skills required for the job is an indications of the commitment of Lagos State Government to community policing initiative.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Your major responsibility is to support the operations of the state police command through the provision of credible and timely intelligence on activities within the community which might result in perpetration of crime and threat to safety of lives and property.

In carrying out your responsibility, it is very important that you operate within the operational guidelines that have been given to you.”

In his welcome address, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, who was also represented at the occasion by Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Mr. Olasupo Ajani, warned the officers not to see themselves as conventional police officers.

He said: “The bedrock of police duty is discipline and the best discipline is “self discipline.” Then you should avoid any form of illegal duty in its entirety.

“You are expected to be a link and to build a good relationship between police and the general public.

“As you might have known, you as community policing officers, are very strong stakeholders in maintaining law and order and the protection of lives and property.”