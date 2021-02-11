From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam said strong community policing is a panecea to tackling kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

He noted that the system would strengthen the security architecture in the country, particularly in the northern region where there has been persistent insecurity.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the closing ceremony of Ministers Conference of Network of Gospel Ministers in Northern Nigeria, (NOGMINN) with a theme: “Building a structured and dynamic evapent identity and an empowered Church in Northern Nigeria.

” I am in support of community police. It is what we are looking for to checkmate kidnapping and other form of criminalities.

“I want the masses to adopt community policing for ourselves by giving the information to the Police and other security authorities. We must also be vigilant to make our communities very effective and this can be done very well because living without community police is unhealthy.

“What we will require also is prayer and we should be alert in security business, we shouldn’t leave it to only the authorities; and we should also be patient because this time it looks like everybody is doing his own business and government should raise up to the occasion too” he said.

Rev.Yakubu Pam who is also the President of NOGMINN advised Federal Government to intervene quickly on farmers herders clashes nationwide by visiting those who are affected negatively and those communities that people were killed.

He applauded the Commissioner of Police Plateau State, Edward Egbuka for making the state unhealthy for all forms of criminals and vowed to support him for enduring peace in the state.

Rev. Pam admonished that dialogue is key in resolving all issues of bitterness, adding that, “You may not used guns and other things in solving some of this issues but dialogue can go a long way.

“If not for the prayers of the saints there would be no Nigeria. Our environment is getting divided wider and wider, we need reconciliation as a Church.

“The leaders must speak for justice and be so objective in their dealings. Go out and represent the church very well”, he charged.