Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Governors of the South East yesterday said Community Policing would not be implemented in the zone until the Inspector General of Police complies with their agreement with him during South East Security Summit.

Rising from their South East Governors’ Forum at the Government House Enugu, the Governors who held the meeting with the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo asked the IGP to revert to their initial agreement.

The Forum directed all South East States Houses of Assembly to commence the process of enacting State Security laws in line with the South East Joint Security programme