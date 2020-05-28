Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

South East Governors’ Forum yesterday, resolved its differences with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and reaffirmed its support for community policing in the zone.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen, after its virtual meeting with Adamu.

The governors, in its meeting on Sunday in Enugu, differed with the IGP over the practice and composition of the community policing in the zone.

Umahi, who said the five governors of the zone, among other stakeholders were in attendance at the meeting, faulted media reports on the communiqué issued during its last meeting in Enugu on May 24.

“The South East governors and the zones’ stakeholders were the first to accept community policing because of its beautiful benefits explained to us by the IGP when we met in Enugu.

“We saw that his idea on the issue can assist us but when the state commissioners of police mistakenly constituted the community policing committee themselves and asked us to inaugurate, we felt something was wrong.

“We contacted the IGP that it was not what we discussed and he agreed that the commissioners of police made mistakes.

“The composition was entirely the duty of governors and other stakeholders,” he said.

The forum’s chairman said after Wednesday’s deliberation, it was resolved that there was no disagreement on community policing at the community level.

“We agreed with the IGP that the various security apparatus at the various councils and communities should be deployed.

“We should give the police 50 persons per community, whom they will train and they will be the ones to implement the community policing…,” he said