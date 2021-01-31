From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Community policing has taken off in Ilorin, Kwara State with over 800 volunteers.

The volunteers for the scheme cut across all police formations in Ilorin metropolis.

In a bid to strengthening the community policing, the volunteers and all the Divisional Police Officers in Ilorin metropolis yesterday held a crucial meeting in Okelele, Ibagun ward in Ilorin East local government area of the state.

The Alangua of Ibagun, Mal. Sakariyahu Ilufemiloye, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Kwara State governor, Alh Muyideen Aliyu, the ex- Political Adviser in the state, Alh Saadu Salahu, the chairman of Ibagun Progressive Union(IPU), Alh Kuranga Morogun and the chairman of Ilorin stakeholders on security, Alh Yusuf Abdullahi were present at the meeting.

Addressing the stakehoders, the Divisional Police Officer at ‘A’ Division, Ilorin, CSP Adedayo Oluwaseyi, confirmed that over 800 volunteers from Ilorin metropolis are participating in the community policing scheme.

” We have over 800 volunteers for community policing in Ilorin metropolis and they are super; they are doing well”, Oluwaseyi stated.

He, however, appealed to residents to stop harbouring criminals, appealing to them to always give useful information to the police about criminals in the neighborhood to enable the police rid the state of criminal elements.

The Alangua Ibagun, Alh Sakariyahu assured the police of the community’s support and cooperation.

He urged religious leaders in the area to always remind their followers on the need for them to expose criminals in the community.

In his remarks, the former political adviser to the state governor, Alh Salahu reminded the people that security is everyone’s business, noting that the security agents could not do it alone.

He said that the appointment of three experts as security advisers by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq underscored the importance the governor attaches to security of lives and property in the state.

For his part, the IPU chairman, Alh Morogun, thanked the Balogun Gambari stakeholders on security matters for organising the meeting, assuring them of the readiness of IPU to do everything humanly possible to rid the community of criminal elements

