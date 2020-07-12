Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated a 17-man State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, with the Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, as co-chairman.

The new Community Policing programme is an initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, as communicated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, which is saddled with the responsibility of deepening community approach, as well as confidence, trust and mutual respect between the police and the people, in the management of crimes and criminalities.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has rejigged and re-tooled the state security architecture to bring it up to speed with emerging dimensions of insecurity and criminality” through institutionalized collaboration among its Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guards and security agencies, especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Abubakar, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, ICT, Celestine Okoye, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, and other senior security officers.

Ugwuanyi also disclosed that the Enugu State Security Trust Fund law is in place to ensure sustainable support for the security agencies in the state while the Forest Guards Law is before the state Assembly.

He added that “the deployment of our Automated Drone Surveillance Solution to give the needed impetus to our security surveillance is underway”.

He said that “the new community policing model is in sync with our extant strategy and will certainly be a strong flip to our modest accomplishments in security of lives and property in Enugu State”.

Speaking, the IGP lauded Ugwuanyi for the successful inauguration of the committee in the state, stating that the new community policing model would be driven by the community.

In his remark, AIG Mohammed said that the new community policing “is a right idea at the right time”, assuring that “we will do our best to make sure that the good people of Enugu State, Southeast and beyond sleep with their two eyes closed”.

The committee co-Chairman, Igwe Amb. Agubuzu added that “the traditional rulers of Enugu State will work closely with this committee to achieve the objectives for which it was established.”