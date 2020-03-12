Indigenes of Elele community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, protested non-payment of compensation for the acquisition of their land where Edo University, Iyamho was sited.

The indigenes, who were at the Government House, Benin to register their grievances, also demanded the renaming of the university to Edo University, Elele-Uzairue.

The protesters’ spokesperson, Mike Oshiobujie, accused the former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole, of being the cause of the agonies faced by Elele indigenes, as he has continued to ignore meetings to resolve challenges caused by the siting of the university in its present site.

They urged the Edo State government to rename the university from Edo University, Iyamho to Edo University, Elele-Uzairue, noting that 80 percent of the land occupied by the university belongs to Elele community.

Addressing the protesters, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the issues raised would be addressed to ensure lasting peace between indigenes of Elele and Iyamho communities.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, urged the protesters to maintain peace.