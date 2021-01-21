By Dele Onatade

Members of Williams Estate Residents Association in Akowonjo, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State have called on Governor Babajide Sanwolu to intervene and save them from the activities of land grabbers, who they alleged have encroached on an open space in the estate reserved for recreation center. According to the chairman of the association, Mr Alfred Oshinoki, “there is an approved plan for the open space reserved for recreation center for the community’s use, but it is rather unfortunate that the miscreants have encroached on the said land without government approval to commence an illegal structure.

“We wrote a petition to the Ministry of Physical Planning on this development in June 2019, where we stated that Williams layout is one of the approved layouts in Alimosho LGA about five decades ago as indicated in the layout plan we have in our possession with a copy attached to back up our claim.”