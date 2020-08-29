The Premier League champions face the FA Cup winners at Wembley today, but Liverpool will be without at least six of their players for the clash

Liverpool will be missing at least six players for today’s Community Shield clash against Arsenal at Wembley.

The Premier League champions will face the FA Cup winners behind closed doors at the national stadium, and less than a month after the Gunners earned their place in the fixture with their Wembley win over Chelsea.

Arsenal’s players only returned to training this week, with manager Mikel Arteta admitting that his squad looks a little rusty.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been away at their training camp in Austria playing friendly matches against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg.

Defender Virgil van Dijk was forced off with a nasty cut to his head in the latter match, but he will be fit to feature against the Gunners.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi didn’t play in either friendly and won’t be considered for selection at Wembley. Klopp wants to win against Arsenal but isn’t expecting a perfect game. “All the boys which were not involved so far or got slight knocks in pre-season will not be available for tomorrow, but [they are] getting closer, really closer, closer and closer,”Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference on Friday.