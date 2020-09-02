Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Traditional ruler of Umuona community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Humphrey Ejesieme, has withdrawn chieftaincy titles bestowed on three of its sons, including Anthony Okoli, Ernest Onyejekwe and Kenneth Okoli, over alleged gross misconduct.

This is contained in a letter entitled: “Withdrawal of chieftaincy titles,” dated, August 29, and signed by the Palace Secretary, Chukwuma Ndubuilo.

The letter was copied to the president general of Umuona Progress Union (UPU), chairmen of all the villages in Umuona and the chairmen of all the diaspora branches of UPU.

“Sequel to your being found guilty of gross misconduct for absenting yourselves from the activities of Umuona Royal Council (URC) for several years, despite invitations; I, hereby, inform you that URC has formally withdrawn the chieftaincy titles conferred on you by the town.

“You could recall that in order to ensure fair hearing, URC wrote and invited you several times in this matter, which you ignored, neglected and failed to offer any explanation for your actions till date.

“More so, recently, you never inquired or participated in any of URC activities to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in our community; including the distribution of palliative to our people.

“In the light of the above, the council found your ignoble actions most unbecoming of chieftaincy title holders in our community. You are, hereby, notified that by this letter of withdrawal of your titles, you are no longer recognised or permitted to be called or addressed by your erstwhile title names by any person in Umuona,” the community said in the letter.