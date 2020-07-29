Joe Effiong, Uyo

Ongoing construction of flyover at Ekom Iman Junction in Uyo by the Akwa Ibom State Government may result in a communal revolt as the village head of Ediene Ikot Obio Imo has threatened to block the bypass in his community.

Akwa Ibom State government had diverted traffic into the communal road and blocked Abak Road leading to the flyover to ensure unhindered construction for more than a year now.

But the village Head of Nnung Udoe, Ediene Ikot Obio Imo in Uyo council, Eteidung Augustine Udoh, has threatened to block the bypass unless serious maintenance is effected as soon as possible.

Udoh said the community has suffered untold hardship and witnessed frequent cases of accident since the community’s roads were opened to the public.

Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyangeyen, at the commencement of the project, said the flyover, when completed, will allow commuters coming in from Abak to gain easy access into the town and those going to Abak, Ikot Abasi and Port Harcourt from Uyo to use the flyover while allowing those coming in from Idoro Road and Etinan town to negotiate via ground ways.

The commencement of the project witnessed, not just the demolition of shops around the roundabout, but also diversion of the flow of traffic from within and outside the state through Ediene group of villages to the hospital road at Ukpom Abak.

Heavy duty trucks conveying granites from Akamkpa in Cross River State to Akwa Ibom and down to Port Harcourt were diverted to ply the small community road, constructed by the immediate past administration.

The village thus said, in addition to the number of accidents witnessed daily, the road has been badly damaged and the community almost submerged.