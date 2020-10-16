Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Friday felt the heat of #EndSARS campaign as protesters blocked Lagos Road at Ogolonto, making inward and outward movement into the area impossible.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions to continue their demonstration against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) , a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was gathered that commuters experienced similar situation on the route last week Saturday as well.

The #EndSARS protest is in its second week, across the country. In Lagos, protesters had camped at the entrance of the House of Assembly Complex and its environs, the Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Surulere and other locations.



Due to gridlock caused by the activities of protesters were forced to trek from one end to another, while those who could not trek returned back to where they are coming back.