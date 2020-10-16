Lukman Olabiyi
Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Friday felt the heat of #EndSARS campaign as protesters blocked Lagos Road at Ogolonto, making inward and outward movement into the area impossible.
The protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions to continue their demonstration against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) , a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.
It was gathered that commuters experienced similar situation on the route last week Saturday as well.
The #EndSARS protest is in its second week, across the country. In Lagos, protesters had camped at the entrance of the House of Assembly Complex and its environs, the Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Surulere and other locations.
Due to gridlock caused by the activities of protesters were forced to trek from one end to another, while those who could not trek returned back to where they are coming back.
This reporter trekked from Agric to Majidun Bus Stop for seek of getting commercial bus to connect Ojota but when all effort prove abortive, he trekked back to Agric Bus Stop..
Speaking with this reporter , a protester who identified himself as Steve, said, the situation in the area was the best way to communicate to government effectively.
He said the campaign is not only about #EndSARS, #Endpolicebrutality, but also campaign to end bad governance, and wicked policies.
On October 11, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disbanded SARS and on October 13, he set up the Special Weapons and Tactics Team to replace the unit.
Despite the disbanding of the squad, #EndSARS campaigners presented five demands to the Federal Government, which the had already accepted but no respite yet.
Leave a Reply