Gilbert Ekezie

Many commuters and passers-by were yesterday trapped at Mile 2 axis, along Lagos Badagry expressway, following an accident involving two petrol tankers under the Mile 2 bridge.

The tankers were coming from Alakija area when one of them fully loaded, hit the other from the back, leading to the breakage of the right side of its body.

As a result, it spilled petrol on the road, creating an opportunity for people to scoop.

The incident, which occurred at 11.05 am and lasted for about four hours, caused traffic jam, forcing motorists to spend several hours on the road.

Residents of Okokomaiko and Badagry who often ply the route were forced to trek to Mile 2. Private and commercial motorists were also affected by the incident.

Policemen from the Layeni Division led by its divisional police officer dispersed people scooping fuel from the tanker