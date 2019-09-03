Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Commuters, motorists and other road users were stranded following the blockage of the Onitsha-Enugu expressway by tipper sand dealers union over alleged increase in government levies.

The sand tipper drivers used their lorries to completely blocked the expressway causing serious gridlock.

The sand tipper drivers alleged that government increased their toll fee to N300, N100, up from N200 and also increased their daily charge per trip to between N800 and N900.

The drivers who parked their lorries in the middle of the expressway and disappeared and this created tension and hardship for many road users.

The gridlock stretched to Asaba bridgehead while all the adjoining roads to the expressway in Onitsha were also blocked, forcing stranded commuters to trek long distances.