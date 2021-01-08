By Gabriel Dike

A tanker carrying about 33,000 litres of diesel, yesterday, exploded at Ladipo/Toyota bus stop along Oshodi-Apapa expressway damaging a part of the newly constructed expressway and causing traffic gridlock for hours.

The tanker, which was heading towards Mile 2 crashed at about 9.15am after its propeller reportedly pulled out.

Acting Coordinator of NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Folarinloye, said one heavy duty vehicle and a trailer carrying iron rod were struggling for right of way and in the process crashed into the tanker forcing its propeller to pull out. Following the impact, the tanker fell, spilled its content and exploded.

Folarinloye said the driver and his motor boy escaped unhurt. He said it was the fire which spread through the gutter that damaged the newly constructed road.

Witnesses said it took fire fighting units from Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to bring the fire under control. The fire fighters, however, received constant water supply from Ok Foods fire and safety facilities.

The incident marred vehicular movements from Toyotal expressway to Cele bus-stop and from Oshodi to the Lagos airport road. When the fire was brought under control, Daily Sun observed that it had damaged the median and two pillars of the Toyota bridge forcing government to shut it down to traffic.