By Steve Agbota

Angry railway workers on Thursday shut down both the cargo and passenger train services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) across the country.

Daily Sun learnt that thousands of passengers were stranded early morning of Thursday as workers of NRC embarked on a three day warning across the country to protest poor welfare comprising lack of provision of accommodation, non-payment of salaries and allowances, accusing the management of lack of commitment towards the wellbeing of the workers over the years.

At the popular Mobolaji Johnson Train station in Ebutte-Meta in Lagos on Thursday, workers were seen displaying placards and singing solidarity songs and they make sure that there was no train services at the station.

However, some of the passengers who had gone to the Mobolaji Johnson Train station to board trains were turned back by the infuriating workers as all the gates leading into the NRC premises were under lock.

The workers alleged that the management of the NRC had neglected the wellbeing of the workers over the years, saying that Nigerian railway workers are among the poorest in the world.

“It is only in Nigeria that you will see rail drivers driving train worth multi-billions Naira and go home with N26,000 as salary every month. In other climes, railway workers are properly remunerated and their welfare are being taken care of,” they alleged.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Secretary-General, NUR, Comrade Segun Esan, said that the all the train stations across the nation and the national headquarters at Ebuta-meta, Lagos were effectively shut down.

He said the affected rail stations include Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe were all grounded. He added that some notable routes also affected by the industrial action include Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru and Aba-Port Harcourt and other railway stations across the country.

He said the workers had the entire Abuja-Kaduna railway under the leadership of the two unions of the railway workers union were all there to provide the leadership to ensure that the Abuja-Kaduna were effectively shut down.

“This is first time in the history of railway service in Nigeria that all workers came out unanimously to demand for their right and to say to the management of NRC that enough is enough. The strike would also continue on Friday (today) would even improve and continue till Saturday.

“There is no report of violence or whatsoever, which means railway workers know how to go about their right. We don’t need to destroy anything assets. We have assured the management of NRC that there will be no violence during the peaceful protests and the railway assets would be secured because it is our assets,” he said.