By Steve Agbota

Thousands of passengers were stranded, yesterday, as workers of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) embarked on a three-day warning strike to protest poor welfare, comprising lack of provision of accommodation, non-payment of salaries and allowances, accusing the management of lack of commitment towards the wellbeing of the workers over the years.

At the popular Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Ebutte-Meta, Lagos, workers displayed placards and sang solidarity songs as they ensured there was no train services at the station.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Passengers were turned back by the protesting workers as all the gates leading into the NRC premises were shut. The workers alleged that the NRC management had neglected their welfare over the years.

“It is only in Nigeria you will see rail drivers drive train worth multi-billions naira and go home with N26,000 as salary every month. In other climes, railway workers are properly remunerated and their welfare are being taken care of,” they alleged.

NUR Secretary General, Segun Esan, said all the train stations across the nation were effectively shut down.

He said the affected rail stations include Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe. He added that some notable routes also affected by the industrial action include Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru and Aba-Port Harcourt and other railway stations across the country.

“This is first time in the history of railway service in Nigeria that all workers came out unanimously to demand their rights and to say to the management of NRC that enough is enough. The strike would also continue today and tomorrow.

“There is no report of violence or whatsoever, which means railway workers know how to go about their rights. We don’t need to destroy anything. We have assured NRC management that there will be no violence during the peaceful protests and the railway assets would be secured because it is our assets,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .