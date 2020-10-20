For the second time in one week, protesting youths in Niger State have blocked the Minna-Suleja highway insisting that until their key four points demands were met, they would not leave.

The placard carrying youths, numbering over 1,000 took to the highway as early as 7am and blocked the entry city gate to Minna, the state capital.

All travelers to and from Minna were stranded.

Last week when they took to the street, they were demanding an end to the poor supply of electricity by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), banditry in the state and bad state of federal roads across the state.

The youths have increased their demands to include end to bad governance and corruption in high places.

The protesters were led by chairman, Youths Council of Nigeria (NYC), Niger State chapter, Bashir Bello, chairman, Northern Youths Coalition Group, Mohammed Mohammed and Convener Nigeria Youths Lead, Estu Mohammed

They said they had kept quiet for too long over what they called “decaying system” at all levels and vowed not to leave until their demands were met.