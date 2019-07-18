In furtherance of its commitment to continuously empower subscribers to do more, 9mobile, said it is offering customers double data on its MoreFlex package.

Moreflex is a prepaid package that comprises flexible bundle offers with up to 300 per cent bonus on recharges which can be used for calls, data and SMS. To enjoy the offer, all a subscriber needs is to be on the 9mobile Moreflex package or migrate to it from other 9mobile packages by dialling *344*amount#.

With this offer, new customers and existing subscribers that migrate from other packages to MoreFlex will enjoy 100 per cent data bonus on the purchased data plan within the first 30 days of being on the MoreFlex package. This is in addition to the flexibility that the package gives customers to use their airtime for calls, data andSMS.

Speaking on the offer, Vice President, Marketing, Adebisi Idowu, said MoreFlex is for all categories of customers including upwardly mobile, young and senior executives as well as traders and discerning professionals who want value for their money.