As part of the need to fill the housing deficit in the country, a real estate company, Photizo Properties, has assured investors of an appreciable returns on their investments.

At the grand reopening of one of its modern homes, Oasis Garden, recently, the occasion witnessed the gathering of realtors and investors at Oasis Garden, located in Epe, Lagos.

The event was graced by the Poka of Epe, Oba Ayodele Kolawole Aliru, who was accompanied by some of the members of his cabinet.

In his speech, the monarch assured investors on the credibility of the company, urging them to rest assured of a profitable investment.

He, however, called on the investors to key into the investment as it is certain to yield quick returns on investment. While giving a brief history of Oasis Garden, the Managing Director of Photizo Properties Limited, Patrick Oriyomi, said “it was first launched in October 2018, and barely two years after, we are gathered to celebrate its reopening. Shedding more light on the estate, Oriyomi said Oasis Garden shares neighbourhood with Atlantic Hall School, Epe Resort and Otedola Housing Estate.

“The estate promises quick returns on investment, with a prime location having kiddies zone, drainage system, etc. much more,” he said.