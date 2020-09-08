Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Management of Ondo/Linyi Industrial hub has called for proper investigation of the cause of death of three persons allegedly said to have died of toxic waste in Omotosho forest reserve in Ondo State.

Chairman of the company, Alex Ajipe, said it was imperative for the police to do a thorough investigation on the death of the deceased’s persons.

He said police should be allowed to carry out appropriate investigation, including autopsy on the persons reportedly said to have died as a result of toxic waste in the forest.

Three persons, including Akinmusire Monday, Samuel Louis and Master Ododolewa Adebowale, who were all residents of Akinfosile in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died.

Ajipe said: “While we appreciate the police for their prompt action, we urge them to do a thorough investigation on the incident and come out with the facts.”

Speaking on the operations of the current seven different companies within the industrial hub, he revealed that all national and state agencies that monitor and control environmental issues have an office within the hub.