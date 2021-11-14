By Christopher Oji

A company, Three Construction Company has commended the Nigeria Police and the management of the Lekki Free Zone for the construction of a new police station in the area.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr.Hakeem Odumosu, at the weekend, commissioned the state-of-the-art Police Station, built by the Management of the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ).

According to the CP:”The State- of – the -art police station , solely built by the Management of the Lekki Free Zone is expected to serve the people of Akodo ,Oke, Yeta , Magbon, Oke Segun,Itoki ,Idotu Alaska,Okuraye villages and their environs and bring policing closer to the people .

“The magnificent edifice , which we are opening today ,will add to the already existing police stations under Area J Police Command , Elemoro “

CP Odumosu, however, reassured the people that the Command would continue to leverage the existing collaboration between the police and the public by providing robust security and a conducive environment for socio-economic activities to strive in the Zone and other parts of the State. .

Three Construction Company in a statement, signed by its chairman , Chief Muraina Olatunji Banjoko,made available to newsmen on Sunday commended the police and the management of the LFZ for bringing the police closer to the people of Ibeju Lekki .

Banjoko added that: ” A new police station is long overdue in Ibeju Lekki as it will engender a closer relationship between the people of the different communities in the area and the police .”

” With the new police station, there is a strong hope that the incidents of attacks on citizens and law enforcement agencies will reduce tremendously in Ibeju Lekki .

Three also enjoined the traditional rulers and the people of Ibeju Lekki to ” cooperate with the police and make good use of the modern police facility .”

” The people of Ibeju Lekki also have a responsibility to protect this new police station by providing the necessary information to the police in the state .”