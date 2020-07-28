Christopher Oji

Goodwill Ceramics FZE Nigeria Limited has denied culpability in the death of one of its staff, Vincent Williams who died after injuries he sustained on duty.

The family of the deceased had cried to the Inspector -General of Police to investigate his death in the Chinese-owned-company’s factory located at Ogun Guangdong free trade zone, Igbesa, Ado-Odo Otta area of Ogun State.

Although Ogun State Police Command through its spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi described the incident as industrial accident, Williams’ family argued that their brother who is a father of three would have survived if he was given appropriate medical attention.

But in a swift reaction to the allegation of maltreatment and negligence of staff by the company, the company’s security consultant, Pajeda Security Service Limited who spoke through the Executive Director, Mr Okoeguale Saturday Fred , said: “Our attention has been drawn to July publication in the The Sun Newspapers with the caption, ‘family raises dust over death in Chinese factory’.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the publication, but in order not to allow the public to be mislead into believing what is untrue, we decided to correct the impression being created by Mr Isah in the story.

“Goodwill Ceramic FZE is a reputable manufacturing firm set up under the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it does businesses within the country. The company has employed many Nigerians in various capacities and it has a high safety record due to safety regulations which are of global standards.

“ The writer claimed to have spoken to some staff where allegations of poor service conditions were raised and peanuts were paid. It is imperative to State here that Goodwill Ceramic FZE Nigeria Ltd operates within the ambits of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria including her labour laws. Thus, the company operates with the national minimum wage structure. This is the wage structure accepted by all and sundry as national standard.

“It is also important to state that the company prioritise its’ staff welfare, hence it operates an open door policy when it comes to human resources. For the sake and respect of the dead, we would not want to apportion blame as human life is sacrosanct. The death of Vincent Williams is highly regrettable and unfortunate.

“Consequent upon the accident, the victim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for emergency and in-ward treatment. It is pertinent to state that all expenses, ranging from medical treatment to the autopsy and burial were taken care of by the company.

“It should be noted that Pajeda Security Services Ltd, which is the security consultant to the company has opened negotiation with the family of Williams. To that extent, the Goodwill Ceramic FZE has in good conscience lived up to her responsibility of doing what is expected of her as a corporate citizen.

“We sincerely sympathise with the family of Williams and our thoughts are with his wife , children and other members of his family. The case was reported to the police after which the company’s representative was invited and his statement was taken. The police thereafter visited the factory for on-the-spot assessment thus the issue of not honouring the police invitation was a lie to tarnish the image of the company.

“We loved the deceased and other workers. We hate to join issues with our workers, but we have to set the record straight. We were shocked to read in the dailies that we were insensitive. We are humans and we did all we could to safe life. The record is there in the hospital and we took care of the burial and have opened negotiations with the family.”