Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Ten lucky winners have won a cow in the just concluded Tito Raffle Draw organized by the Tito Group of Companies at the Titogate located on Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi, Benue State.

Ten other persons also went home with consolation prizes of a pack of four different flavours of Tito Yoghurt.

Speaking to newsmen after presenting the cow to the winners, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi noted that the gesture was part of the company’s social responsibility and a way of rewarding customers who had been part of its success story over the years.

“It is the season of giving and it is our policy to give back to our customers by way of rewarding them for patronising us and we know that giving out cows will help them in celebrating the New Year sumptuously.

Akinkunmi said the initial plan was to give a live cow to just one customer who emerge overall winner of the raffle draw but added that after much deliberation, it was decided that 10 winners should share the cow in the spirit of the season.

While noting that over 600 people participated in the contest, Chief Akinkunmi hailed the selection process which according to him was very fair.

Some of the winners who spoke with our correspondent including Moses Luper and Gbasha Emmanuel expressed appreciation to the company for giving back to society and prayed to God to keep increasing the business.