A 31-year-old company manager, Bright Marcus, who allegedly stole N914,900 from the proceeds of the company sales, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Marcus, former Branch Manager of Slot Systems Limited, who resides at No.13, Spring Avenue,Toll Gate, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, is being tried for stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 14, at Slot System Limited, Festac, Lagos.

Ogu said that the defendant failed to remit the proceeds of the sales of Samsung, Nokia, Tecno and Infinix mobile phones into the company’s account.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also failed to remit the proceeds of phone assesories and power bank sales into the company’s account.

“The total amount of the stolen money is N914, 900, property of Slot Systems Limited,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the missing money was discovered when the company’s account was audited and the defendant could not give a satisfactory explanation on it.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 11, for mention. (NAN)