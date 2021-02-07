From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a food manufacturing company based in Lagos over revalidation of expired curry and thyme spices.

Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in a statement on Sunday, said the action of the Agency was as a result of information it received regarding the operations of the Every Rose Limited, the manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices.

He said: “Following a tip-off, operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices located at Ketu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Bello Street, Peninsular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos, respectively.

“NAFDAC officials discovered that large quantities of expired curry and thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products.”

Sayo, however, confirmed that the two locations were sealed and placed on hold while the company staff found revalidating the products were arrested and taken to NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement office for further investigation.

Director General of NAFADC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed disappointment over the act and vowed that the company will be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.

Prof. Adeyeye, however, reminded companies that there will be no more hiding place for unscrupulous manufacturers and marketers who have turned themselves to merchants of death with a view to making illicit money by sending unsuspecting Nigerian consumers to their early graves through production and sale of falsified and revalidated expired products.

She said that NAFDAC will stop at nothing to track down the illicit merchants wherever they are within the country. ’We are ready to eliminate the incidences of falsified products in our markets or bring it down to the minimum to safeguard the health of our people,” She said.

Records in NAFDAC show that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include ginger powder, garlic powder, thyme leaves and mixed spices powder amongst others. The registration however, expired on December 5, 2017.