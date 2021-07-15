The Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has called on Women to take active part in nation-building as well as via for leadership positions in Nigeria stating that Women are doing exceedingly well in leadership positions especially when they translate their motherly instincts to leadership management and administrative roles.

Dr Edu stated this during a Discussants at a One-day Public Lecture organized by the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar while expressing a plausible but divergent views on the issue of Affirmative Action for Women in Nigeria. The Public lecture with the theme, ‘’ Zoning Women Into Leadership Positions In Nigeria: Between The Convenience Of Affirmative Action And Demand for Competence’’, was held at the Institution’s International Conference Centre as part of activities to mark the 2021 Law Week.

Speaking during the Lecture, the Cross River State dynamic and result-oriented Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu disagreed with the views that Women must aspire to leadership positions by engaging in a battle with the Men. To her, Capacity and Competence would naturally place Women in an advantaged position to take up leadership positions. She encouraged Women to set their priorities and work towards achieving them.

In her words, ‘’Once you proffer solutions to societal problems you will naturally lead. I do not believe Women must be in a battlefield with Men. If you show capacity you will lead because as Hill Top Is No Man’s Land, we must be prepared for leadership role so that when the opportunity presents itself you won’t be taken by surprise. As you can see, we have great Women like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iwealla, Dr. Dora Akunyili, Fumilayo Ransome Kuti, Chimamanda Ngozi, etc in Nigeria who have proven that Women can be great when given the opportunity to lead.”

In the same vein, the Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State, Dr. Stephen Odey, stated that zoning women into positions is not out of place, saying that some Women have excelled in many leadership positions, men and society should strive for inclusiveness.

While describing Women as “better organizers and less financially greedy’’, Senator Odey who was represented by the Head of Department of Sociology, Dr, Mike Ushie said women should be supported to ascend higher positions of authority because, according to him, they have demonstrated adequate capacity.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Joe Edet, in his remarks, said Women deserve equal representation in all facets of the Society. He also used the occasion to remind Law Students of the need to be well behaved and diligent in their studies so the can become great leaders.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon who spoke on the imperatives of the public lecture, said he is poised to key into vision and mission of the current University administration by enthroning academic excellence.

The Public lecture also featured presentations by Dr. Comfort Oko, Dr. Mrs Grace Edu, Dr. Mrs Maria Umo and a representative from Engr.Ben Akak foundation.

