Tonobok Okowa, the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), says regular competition will help in selecting the best athletes to represent the country at future International competitions.

Okowa said this during the closing ceremony of the third edition of the All-Comers National Athletics Championships on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“The first edition of the All-Comers competition was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin in March.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The second edition was at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Lagos in April and third one is this one in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The objective of it all is to select the athletes to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

“Many new athletes have now been discovered and picked. They have been making waves, competing with the older athletes, coming out with a given better time than the earlier one in the grassroots development programme

“I am therefore happy that this development is making way for the numerous younger ones who are getting pushed,” he said.