The All Progressives Congress (APC) complaints committee on Zamfara local government congresses has started a five-day sitting to receive and resolve petitions.

Secretary to the five-member committee, Mr Usman Muhammed Eleju, told newsmen in Gusau that the party’s national headquarters mandated it to receive and treat petitions arising from the congresses.

Two factions of the party led by Gov. Bello Matawalle and Sen. Kabiru Marafa, respectively, conducted parallel congresses at ward and local government levels on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The APC has an internal mechanism to resolve all kinds of differences among members of party,’’ Eleju said.

He said the committee led by Hammah-Adama Kumo began sitting on Nov. 22 in Gusau and would end the exercise on Nov. 26 before departing the state on Nov. 27.

Eleju said, however, that no complaints had been received as at Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another faction led by the former Gov. AbdulAziz Yari boycotted the congresses because of a Federal High Court order restraining APC in Zamfara from any activity including the holding of congresses.

The court asked the different factions to maintain the status quo preceding the fractionalisation of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.

It fixed Dec. 2 for ruling on the suit filed by 10 local government chairmen against the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Committee.

APC has fixed its state congress to hold on Nov. 27 in Gusau. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .