Lukman Olabiyi

Mrs Suzzy Onwuka, the first prosecution witness in the on going trial of a Lagos based cosmetic surgeon, Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju, whose services allegedly resulted in the death of one Mrs Nneka Onwuzuligbo, has given account of how the defendant was arrested.

Adepoju was docked alongside her clinic, Med Contour Services Ltd, over alleged evasion from investigation into a reported case of failed plastic surgery.

The defendants were standing trial before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos on a five-count charge preferred against them by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Onwuka while being led evidence by the prosecutor, Mr Babatunde Irukera, who is the Director-General of FCCPC, gave account of how the defendants refused to honour an invitation for investigation and also refused to produce documents in her custody before she was eventually arrested.

The witness said sometime in March and April this year, the commission received complaints from people who reportedly suffered adversely from the activities of the defendants.

She said that the defendants were also reported to have made false advertisement of their activities, adding that the FCCPC began investigation of the activities of the defendants in its physical place of business, but discovered that the said address was false.

The witness said that the commission later discovered the true address of Med Contour Services Ltd and wrote to the surgeon, notifying her that the commission had began investigation into her activities, and requested that she should provide document to the commission.

She said the notice of investigation was issued on April 14 but since there was no compliance by the defendant, it was pasted on the facility of the defendant’s place of business.

The witness said the commission also pasted a summons to the defendants on the same address, requesting that she should come to the commission but same was not honoured.

The case has been adjourned until October 14 for continuation of trial.